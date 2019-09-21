Michigan
History buff locates ships that sank in 1878DETROIT — A diver and maritime history buff has found two schooners that collided and sank into the cold depths of northern Lake Michigan more than 140 years ago.
Bernie Hellstrom, of Boyne City, Michigan, said he was looking for shipwrecks about 10 years ago when a depth sounder on his boat noted a large obstruction about 200 feet down on the lake bottom near Beaver Island.
“I’ve made hundreds of trips to Beaver Island, and every trip I go out the sounder is on,” he told The Associated Press on Friday. “But if you happen to see something that’s not normal, you go back. A lot are nothing but fish schools. This was 400 feet of boat.”
He returned to the area in June with a custom-made camera system and discovered the Peshtigo and St. Andrews about 10 feet apart with their masts atop one another. It had been believed the ships sank in 1878 farther to the east in the Straits of Mackinac in Lake Huron. But only one ship could be found, and that was thought to be the St. Andrews.
North Carolina
Mosquitoes in swarms after Hurricane Dorian
SWAN QUARTER — Mosquitoes have swarmed a North Carolina county in the days since Hurricane Dorian brought heavy rainfall to the area.
Luana Gibbs is the interim health director of Hyde County. She told The Virginian-Pilot that the mosquitoes are “twice as bad as they were” before the hurricane.
Dorian skirted the North Carolina coast this month and made landfall on the Outer Banks, causing tornadoes and flooding and leaving behind collapsed buildings and homes.
The newspaper said the mainland portion of Hyde County does not have a mosquito control program after determining six years ago that it was not cost effective.
Georgia
Trial to start for cop who shot naked man
DECATUR — A police officer responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically at an Atlanta-area apartment complex arrived on the scene, exited his vehicle and shot the man almost immediately.
Now a jury must decide if he is guilty of murder.
Robert “Chip” Olsen, then a DeKalb County officer, fatally shot 27-year-old Anthony Hill on March 9, 2015. Olsen, 57, and his attorneys have said he was being attacked, feared for his safety and acted in self-defense. But prosecutors have said he used excessive force against Hill, a naked and unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran with mental health problems.
Jury selection in his trial is set to start Monday.
Texas
Bonnie & Clyde items auctioned for $186K
DALLAS — Several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaw Clyde Barrow have sold at a Boston auction for nearly $186,000.
RR Auction officials said the Bulova watch that Barrow wore when he and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 sold Saturday for $112,500; a sawed-off shotgun that was in the possession of the Barrow gang in 1933 sold for $68,750; and a draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Barrow sold for $4,375.
