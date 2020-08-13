Around the nation

California
Harris as potential VP spurs successor talk
LOS ANGELES — The possible election of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president has set off a fierce competition in California to replace her, with contenders already pressuring Gov. Gavin Newsom for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime appointment.
Joe Biden tapped Harris this week to join him on the Democratic presidential ticket. Should they win in November, it would fall to the Democratic governor to appoint Harris’ replacement for a term that runs through January 2023. Newsom said Wednesday aspiring candidates are already needling him about the potential vacancy.
For Newsom, the list of choices is long and the political risks many, especially with a national reckoning on racial injustice underway. Theoretically, Newsom could even select himself.
“It’s an earthquake kind of appointment,” said longtime Democratic National Committee member Bob Mulholland.
Louisiana
Court rules male-only draft is constitutional
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
In a decision that overturned a 2019 ruling by a Texas-based federal judge, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.”
The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. They argued that the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largely absent from combat.
Thursday’s unanimous ruling from the three-judge panel acknowledged that “the factual underpinning of the controlling Supreme Court decision has changed. However, the judges noted, “that does not grant a court of appeals license to disregard or overrule that precedent.”
Michigan
Attack from bald eagle sends drone crashing
ESCANABA — A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — known as EGLE — ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan.
The attack happened July 21, when the drone was mapping shoreline erosion near Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to document and help communities cope with high water levels, the department said in a statement.
Environmental quality analyst and drone pilot Hunter King said he had completed about seven minutes of the mapping flight when satellite reception became spotty. King pressed a button to return the $950 drone to him and was viewing his video screen when the drone began to twirl.
“It was like a really bad roller coaster ride,” said King, who looked up and saw the eagle flying away, apparently unhurt by its confrontation with technology.
Florida
Man investigated over bombs near his home
BOYNTON BEACH — Federal agents are taking over the investigation of a Florida man who was arrested after police found more than two dozen pipe bombs near his home, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets.
Boynton Beach police said Thursday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now the lead agency investigating Gregory Haasze, 34. He is facing 26 state felony counts of making, possessing and placing a destructive device after his arrest Wednesday night in Palm Beach County.
The ATF did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on why they have taken over the investigation. Boynton Beach police had originally said mistakenly that the FBI was taking over the investigation.
Virginia
Four people charged after two goats die
SPOTSYLVANIA — Four people have been charged after two goats were fatally attacked by dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete, authorities in Virginia said.
The charges were filed in Spotsylvania County, The Free Lance-Star reported Monday.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said the investigation began after someone called to report that people were attacking the goats. Scott said deputies arrived and were told by homeowner Halie Morgan, 22, that the goats had been taken away earlier that day after she learned she was not allowed to have them in the neighborhood.
But Scott said that two goats were found dead on the property. Scott said that video obtained by police showed Morgan encouraging her two large dogs to attack the goats.
Authorities said Andrew Haefele, 36, used a large bat with spikes to strike the goats. Scott said the animals were also struck with what appeared to be a machete.
New Jersey
Wayward emu caught running through city
PATERSON — A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.
A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood near Paterson’s border with Totowa.
Animal control officers managed to snare the emu, which is about 4 feet tall.
Wire reports
