Around the nation

New York
Ex-US Rep. sentenced in insider trading case
NEW YORK — A former congressman who was one of President Trump’s first supporters was sentenced Friday to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a pharmaceutical company had failed.
Christopher Collins, 69, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick in Manhattan after the Republican pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to law enforcement officials.
Collins broke down and apologized to his family and his former constituents and colleagues.
“I stand here today as a disgraced former member of Congress,” he said. “My life has been shattered.”
California
Avalanche at Tahoe kills one, injures one
TAHOE CITY — An avalanche Friday at a Lake Tahoe ski resort killed one skier and seriously injured another a day after a storm dumped snow throughout the picturesque area.
The avalanche occurred at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort, hitting the two skiers on some of the steepest terrain at the resort, where a series of expert runs snake through trees, past cliffs and down narrow chutes.
“You have to be pretty skilled to get over there in the first place,” said Sean Kent of Reno, who was at Alpine Meadows on Friday and has skied the affected area before. “It’s fickle. It comes with the territory. There’s only so much you can do.” Officials identified the man who died as Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California.
Missouri
Plane slides off icy taxiway after storm
KANSAS CITY — A plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond, leading to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.
The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off the taxiway, said Delta spokeswoman Martha Witt. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six. Witt said the airline was trying to put passengers from Delta flight 1114 on other planes.
Wire reports