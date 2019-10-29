Virginia
Ex-Gov. Gerald Baliles dies after cancer battle
RICHMOND — Former Virginia Gov. Gerald Baliles, a Democrat known as the “transportation governor” and for his work to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and increase foreign trade, died Tuesday. He was 79.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement saying Baliles died Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family. He had been battling cancer.
“Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant,” Northam said, adding that the state flags will fly at half-staff for the next 30 days in Baliles’ honor.
“It’s easy to say that democracy works better when practiced with civility, honest debate, and good-faith compromise. Jerry Baliles lived it,” former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said in a statement Tuesday.
Georgia
Injury will not stop ex-President Carter
PLAINS — It’s going to take more than a fractured pelvis to prevent Jimmy Carter, a lifelong Baptist and the nation’s oldest former president, from teaching Sunday school.
Carter’s church in Plains, Georgia, said Tuesday the 95-year-old ex-president plans to teach his Sunday school class this week less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.
The announcement by Maranatha Baptist Church came a day after it had said Carter was not up to appearing.
Nation
Survey: Many more kids watching online videosThe number of young Americans watching online videos every day has more than doubled, according to survey findings released Tuesday. They are glued to them for nearly an hour a day, twice as long as they were four years ago.
And often, the survey found, they are seeing the videos on services such as YouTube that are supposedly off limits to children younger than age 13.
“It really is the air they breathe,” said Michael Robb, senior director of research for Common Sense Media, the nonprofit organization that issued the report. The group tracks young people’s tech habits and offers guidance for parents.
New Jersey
Plane crash kills pilot, leaves houses burning
WOODBRIDGE — A small plane crashed through the roof of a home Tuesday, killing the pilot and causing an explosion that set two houses ablaze in a New Jersey suburb of New York City.
No one was in the home that the Cessna 414 crashed into, but flames spread to another house, where a woman escaped injury, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said.
The plane went down not far from an elementary school at about 11 a.m., according to National Transportation Safety Board investigator Adam Gerhardt.
Puerto Rico
Grandfather charged in cruise ship death
SAN JUAN — A man who police say dropped his young granddaughter from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico in July has been accused of negligent homicide.
A judge on Monday ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence and said the 18-month-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.
An attorney for the family has said Chloe Wiegand asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area. He blamed the cruise ship company for leaving the window inexplicably open.
The family is from Indiana and was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas.
Massachusetts
Radiation complaint investigated at MIT
BOSTON — Massachusetts public health officials are looking into allegations that workers at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology laboratory may have been exposed to radioactive materials.
The state Department of Public Health said in a letter this month that it has opened an investigation into “radiation safety and compliance” at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Bates Research and Engineering Center in Middleton.
John Priest, director of the department’s Radiation Control Program, said in the Oct. 17 letter that the agency considers the concerns “very serious” and plans to review records, conduct interviews and complete on-site inspections.
