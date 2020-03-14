Around the nation

District of Columbia
US: Immigrants can seek care without fear
The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants with coronavirus or virus symptoms if they seek care.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new, highly criticized public charge rule, which took effect last month and which punishes immigrants who need public assistance.
The agency acknowledged that some immigrants may fear seeking care in the wake of the virus, saying that it “will neither consider testing, treatment nor preventative care” related to the virus in determining someone’s eligibility for permanent residency. It said those who can’t work or attend school and must rely on public benefits can later explain and provide documentation and that it will be taken into consideration.
The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak.
House passes plan that provides free testing
WASHINGTON — The House passed an economic relief plan backed by President Trump to deal with the spreading coronavirus as part of what lead negotiator Speaker Nancy Pelosi said will be a continuing effort to help the American people.
The 363-40 vote early Saturday sends the measure to the Senate, which plans to skip next week’s planned recess to take up the bill. The House is not planning to be in session next week.
The House package includes free testing for everyone and two weeks of paid sick leave to allow people with the virus to stay home from work . It also includes enhanced jobless benefits, increased food aid for children, senior citizens and food banks, and higher funding for Medicaid benefits.
Texas
FAA probing 12-inch crack in Southwest jet
DALLAS — Federal officials said Friday they are investigating after a crack ruptured the skin on a Boeing 737 jet operated by Southwest Airlines, causing the plane to gradually lose cabin pressure.
The incident occurred Monday on a flight from Las Vegas to Boise, Idaho. Flight records show that the pilots began a rapid, 6-minute descent from 39,000 feet to 22,000 feet. At that altitude, the cabin pressure was safe, and the crew completed the flight.
The FAA said that an inspection turned up a 12-inch crack in the skin of the plane’s crown behind the cockpit. Airlines are required to inspect that area every 1,500 flights. Southwest spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said the plane had been inspected for cracks within the required 1,500-flight period.
