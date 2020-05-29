Around the nation

Mississippi
Crowd protests white mayor’s messages
PETAL — At least 200 people protested Friday outside a Mississippi City Hall, calling for the resignation of a white mayor who sparked outrage when he said he “didn’t see anything unreasonable” about the death of an African American man in Minneapolis police custody.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx is resisting calls for his resignation, including from his own city’s board of aldermen.
“Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?” Marx tweeted Tuesday, the day four Minneapolis police officers were fired. George Floyd, 46, was handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck Monday.
In a follow-up tweet, the Republican directly referenced the Floyd case, saying he “didn’t see anything unreasonable”: “If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn’t show his resistance that got him in that position. Police being crucified.”
Texas
Sheriff: Constable was mistakenly killed
A Texas deputy mistakenly shot and killed another responding officer early Friday while searching a home after a neighbor reported a suspicious person in the area, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of Houston.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a neighbor called police to report that someone suspicious was running in the area.
County sheriff’s deputies and Deputy Constable Caleb Rule responded, he said.
Three deputies and the constable arrived at the scene within a minute of each other, Nehls said. Though they are from different agencies, the officers operate on the same radio channel. The deputies entered the home through an unlocked door, Nehls said. While searching it, a deputy fatally shot Rule, mistaking him for an intruder, Nehls said.
Missouri
Ruling: State’s last abortion clinic is OK
O’FALLON — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis.
Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi’s decision means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
Ohio
Lawsuit settled over disabled son’s baptism
PAINESVILLE — The parents of a disabled Ohio teen have settled a lawsuit against a church and others over what they said was the boy’s forced baptism at a picnic in 2016, the parents’ attorneys said.
The confidential settlement on behalf of April and Gregg DeFibaugh and their son, identified as “V,” was agreed to earlier this year in Lake County outside Cleveland.
It was announced Thursday by a spokesman for the group American Atheists.
The lawsuit claimed a man from a northeast Ohio Big Brothers Big Sisters group took the boy, then 11, to a Morning Star Friends Church picnic in August 2016 and told him he would stop taking him to minor-league baseball games if he did not agree to be baptized.
The full immersion baptism traumatized the boy, causing anxiety and recurring nightmares about drowning, the lawsuit said.
