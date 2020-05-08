Around the nation

District of Columbia
Pence’s press secretary tests positive
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.
President Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.
Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working out of the White House.
Katie Miller had tested negative Thursday, a day before her positive result.
Trump mocks Biden for campaigning from home
WASHINGTON — President Trump needled his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Friday for limiting his campaign appearances to virtual events from the basement of his home in Delaware.
“I’d love to see him get out of the basement so he can speak,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News.
Trump is eager to resume normal campaigning, which has come to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. His rallies are a hallmark of his Republican campaign and help energize his base and provide his team with crucial data that will be used to turn out supporters in the fall.
Biden is known for connecting more effectively with people in smaller settings and has struggled with large rallies, something Trump would like to highlight.
Texas
Jetliner hits and kills man on airport runway
AUSTIN — A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runaway at an Austin, Texas, airport, authorities said.
The pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392, a Boeing 737 arriving from Dallas, reported seeing a person on Runway 17R at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport shortly after the jet touched down at 8:12 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.
Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee said the man was not authorized to be on the runway at the time, but officials have not released his identity or said whether he was an airport employee.
Utah
No charges for family of boy, 5, who took car
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 5-year-old boy who drove the family car onto a Utah highway won’t face criminal charges, authorities said Friday.
His teenage sister was watching him while his parents worked, and he swiped the keys while she was asleep, officials said.
Prosecutors reviewed the case but did not see any evidence of neglect, said Weber County Attorney Chris Allred.
Adrian Zamarripa was pulled over Monday by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who spotted the SUV swerving on Interstate 15 in Ogden at 32 mph. He thought the driver might need medical attention.
Wire reports
