Around the nation

Colorado
State AG announces broader probe of police
DENVER — The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last year after officers in suburban Denver put him in a chokehold and paramedics injected him with a sedative, sued police and medical officials Tuesday, while the Colorado attorney general announced a civil-rights investigation into the law enforcement agency.
The investigation into the Aurora Police Department is the first under a new police reform law passed after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis set off global protests. The office of Attorney General Phil Weiser said it has been looking into whether officers have been depriving people of their constitutional rights for several weeks, and it’s separate from the probe into McClain’s death, which Gov. Jared Polis ordered in June.
They are among several investigations into Aurora police, which have drawn outrage for McClain’s death and other run-ins with people of color amid a national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.
Texas
In possible first, court holds trial over Zoom
DALLAS — The jurors appeared on screen from their living rooms, bedrooms and home offices. Juror 11 took notes as a sheriff’s deputy testified about giving a speeding ticket. Juror 18 occasionally looked away as a white cat scampered across her couch.
They gathered on a video conference call Tuesday in what Texas court officials said is a national first — a virtual jury trial in a criminal case.
“You’re here today for jury duty in a different way,” Judge Nicholas Chu said at the start of the trial. “That’s jury duty by Zoom.”
The Travis County misdemeanor traffic case is the latest experiment in how to resume jury proceedings in a criminal-justice system that has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
District of Columbia
Court seems reluctant to dismiss Flynn case
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court appeared inclined Tuesday to let a judge decide on his own whether to grant the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Multiple members of the Washington court expressed skepticism at arguments from the Justice Department and Flynn’s attorneys that a judge was not empowered to probe the motives behind the government’s decision to abandon the prosecution of Flynn, who pleaded guilty as part of the special counsel’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia to lying to the FBI.
The court is not deciding whether the case should be dismissed or whether the Justice Department had good reason to move to drop it in May despite Flynn’s own guilty plea. Instead, the question before the court is whether Flynn’s attorney is entitled to leapfrog Sullivan and get an order from the appeals court forcing him to dismiss the prosecution before Sullivan himself has had the chance to rule.
Arkansas
Rapper West makes ballot as independent
LITTLE ROCK — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Arkansas’ ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate, Secretary of State John Thurston said Tuesday.
Thurston told West’s representatives in a letter that his office had verified the rapper had submitted at least the 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot. Thurston’s office said it had verified 1,175 of the more 1,700 signatures submitted on behalf of West’s campaign last week.
West, who once backed Republican President Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!