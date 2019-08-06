California
FBI: Calif. gunman had list of possible targets
LOS ANGELES — The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting at a California food festival after it discovered a “target list” compiled by the gunman whose relatives apologized Tuesday and said they were “horrified” by his actions.
The FBI disclosure came during a funeral mass for Keyla Salazar, a 13-year-old middle schooler who was one of three people killed July 28 by gunman Santino William Legan, 19, during the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Thirteen others were injured.
The FBI said Legan’s list of targets included religious institutions, courthouses, federal buildings and both major political parties in the U.S.
New Hampshire
Dartmouth settles sexual abuse lawsuit
CONCORD — Dartmouth College announced Tuesday that it has settled a contentious federal lawsuit with nine women who sued the school over allegations that it ignored years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors.
In a statement Tuesday, both sides say the settlement includes $14 million for current and former students who can prove they suffered abuse and can meet other conditions defined in the class action lawsuit.
New Mexico
Uruguay issues travel warning against US
ALBUQUERQUE — Uruguay issued a warning to its citizens early this week about traveling to the U.S. after two mass shootings killed more than 30 people.
The Latin American country also cited three cities citizens should avoid: Albuquerque, Detroit and Baltimore. Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the three cities are among the 20 most dangerous in the world and cited CEOWORLD magazine at its source.
Uruguay advised its citizens to avoid U.S. theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities and sporting events.
