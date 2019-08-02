California
Festival gunman killed himself, officials say
LOS ANGELES — The gunman who opened fire on a California food festival killed himself after officers shot him multiple times, officials said Friday, correcting previous police accounts that the officers fired the fatal bullet.
Police gave the update soon after the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said 19-year-old Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Legan killed three people — including two children — and injured 13 others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.
Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters the timeline remains the same: Three veteran police officers responded in less than a minute and fired multiple rounds at Legan .
“He was able to get one more round off, and he was able to shoot himself in the head,” the police chief said.
One is killed as cliff collapses on beach
ENCINITAS — A woman was killed and four people were injured — two critically— after a cliff collapsed on a popular Southern California beach Friday, authorities said.
The sandstone bluff gave way shortly before 3 p.m. in Encinitas, a suburb north of San Diego. The area is highly popular with local residents, surfers and vacationers.
The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.
Washington
FBI: Drivers involved in Amazon theft ring
SEATTLE — The two contract delivery drivers working for Amazon had a clear-cut assignment: They were supposed to bring packages from a warehouse south of Seattle to a post office for shipping, or sometimes drive to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to pick up items that were being returned to the company.
Instead, the FBI said in a search warrant affidavit unsealed last month, they routinely stole the items and sold them at pawn shops.
A police detective last summer noticed that one of the drivers had dozens of pawn shop transactions, and thus began an investigation that uncovered a theft ring that sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods on Amazon.com in the past six years, the FBI said.
Ohio
Twins on way to twins festival are pulled over
TWINSBURG — Twin brothers driving separately to the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, say each got pulled over for the second time in two years.
But this time they got off without a ticket and just a laugh.
Andy Baker said he and his twin brother Chad were driving from Nashville, Tennessee, to Twinsburg in northeastern Ohio on Thursday when they were stopped.
He says they were pulled over because the trooper thought the identical twins had identical license plates. But there’s a slight difference because one plate has a zero, while the other has the letter O.
Pennsylvania
Bucking the trend, Cat loves swimming
BRADYS BEND — A cat in western Pennsylvania is bucking stereotypes with its love of swimming.
Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh.
Sonny Herr tells the Tribune Review she rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten about five years ago from a parking lot near the county fair.
She says Tissy got curious about water when the kitty was about a year old and started to swim. Tissy’s favorite thing is to swim with Herr’s 9-year-old daughter Taylee.
