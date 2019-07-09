District of Columbia
Trump gives warm welcome to Qatar
WASHINGTON — President Trump gave a warm White House welcome Tuesday to the leader of Qatar amid a bitter rift between the tiny, energy-rich nation and its fellow American allies in the Persian Gulf and rising tensions with Iran.
Trump clasped hands with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and called him a friend while recognizing the country’s extensive military partnership with the U.S. and billions of dollars in purchases from American companies.
“They are investing very heavily in our country,” Trump said. “They’re creating lots of jobs. They’re buying tremendous amounts of military equipment, including planes.”
Five commercial agreements were signed. Qatar Airways is buying five Boeing 777 Freighters and large-cabin aircraft from Gulfstream Aerospace and plans to use General Electric Co. jet engines to power its Boeing aircraft.
The White House also said the Qatari defense ministry will buy a missile defense system from Raytheon. In addition, Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Petroleum have agreed to jointly develop an $8 billion petrochemical plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Trump tweets insults at British ambassador
President Trump lashed out at Britain’s ambassador to the United States on Tuesday for a second day, describing him as “wacky” and a “pompous fool” after leaked documents revealed the envoy’s dim view of Trump’s administration.
Trump fired off a series of tweets about Ambassador Kim Darroch hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May gave the veteran diplomat her continued support.
“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump wrote in one tweet.
Darroch’s forthright, unfiltered views on the U.S. administration — meant for a limited audience and discreet review — appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper.
Ohio
Baby born from dead donor’s transplanted womb
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.
Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world’s first birth using a deceased donor’s womb.
These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.
The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far, and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.
California
Girl run over on beach by lifeguard truck
CORONADO — Authorities say a lifeguard truck ran over a young girl Monday night on a beach near San Diego.
There is no word on the girl’s condition after the accident in Coronado. She is believed to be about 4.
City Fire Chief Jim Lydon told the San Diego Union-Tribune that lifeguards were patrolling in a pickup truck that maneuvered around a berm near an area known as Dog Beach.
Lydon said the truck came around the back of the berm and hit the girl, who was crouched in the sand. He said both tires on the driver’s side went over the child. Lifeguards, then paramedics, provided aid until the girl was taken to the hospital.
Burglars hit Best Buy after cutting hole in roof
LOS ANGELES — Detectives are looking for a burglary crew that cut a hole in the roof of a Simi Valley Best Buy and stole $93,000 worth of Apple products, the Simi Valley Police Department said.
Police responded to the big-box retail store at 1173 Simi Town Center Way on Monday morning and found it had been broken into around 2:50 a.m. The burglars put a 24-foot ladder through a hole they cut in the roof and climbed down into the store, authorities said.
The thieves cut open a caged area in the store’s warehouse that contained Apple products, police said. They left through the same hole, carting out the stolen merchandise.
Best Buy Corporate Security said this isn’t the first time a burglary like this has happened. Over the past several months, there have been “similar style” break-ins.
Wire reports