Around the nation

California
26 immigrants found locked in tractor-trailer
LOS ANGELES — Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national after 26 immigrants were found in the back of a locked tractor-trailer he was driving near the Salton Sea, authorities said.
Authorities said the driver — identified as a 32-year-old Mexican national — pulled up to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. Though the man presented a California driver’s license, authorities said they determined it was fake and that the man was “illegally present” in the country.
During an inspection, a Border Patrol dog called attention to the vehicle’s rear cargo area, where agents found 26 people inside.
“The undocumented immigrants were locked and trapped inside this … trailer in below-45 degree weather with no safety restraints,” Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement. “This smuggling organization had no regard for the safety of the people they were smuggling.”
The passengers were between 16 and 56 years old, according to Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.
Utah
Black Mormon attacked in possible hate crime
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah authorities are investigating an attack on a black missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a possible hate crime. Two men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault, and charging documents show hate crime is under consideration.
The victim and his missionary companion were preparing to go to a house of people they were going to teach Jan. 28 in the central Utah city of Payson when they encountered six people wearing dark hoodies, charging documents show.
The assailants shouted a racial slur at the victim, who is Panamian, and told him to get out of their “hood,” he told police. They threw his cellphone on the ground, threatened his mother and called him a “church boy” before punching him in the head and face and kicking him, the document shows.
The victim fought back and eventually freed himself. His prescription glasses were broken during the incident.
Police say the victim’s white missionary companion was not targeted during the attack. Like all missionaries for the faith, widely known as the Mormon church, the men wore white shirts and ties with clearly visible name tags identifying them as church missionaries.
Florida
Longtime Jimmy Hoffa associate/suspect dies
BOCA RATON — Charles “Chuckie” O’Brien, a longtime associate of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who became a leading suspect in the labor leader’s disappearance and later was portrayed in the Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman,” has died.
O’Brien’s stepson, Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith, said in a blog post that O’Brien died Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, from what appeared to be a heart attack. He was 86.
O’Brien was a constant companion to Hoffa in the decades when the labor leader developed the Teamsters into one of the largest and most powerful unions in the nation from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. After Hoffa’s still-unsolved disappearance in 1975, O’Brien became a leading suspect when the federal government publicly accused him of picking up Hoffa and driving him to his death.
Goldsmith called the accusation untrue. “But practically everyone believed it,” he said.
Wire reports