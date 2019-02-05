Georgia
ALS patient dies on way to Super Bowl dream
ATLANTA — A man with Lou Gehrig’s disease who dreamed of going to the Super Bowl secured tickets from a charity, but was killed when the minivan he was traveling in caught fire on the way to Atlanta.
News outlets report that 39-year-old Ed Cushman of Shelby, North Carolina, got tickets through ALS-dedicated charity Team Gleason in New Orleans.
His brother was driving him Saturday when the minivan began smoking on Interstate 85. A Georgia State Patrol release says Robert Cushman got out to examine the vehicle, at which point flames erupted. He tried to rescue Ed Cushman, who was in a wheelchair and on a ventilator, but the “flames were too intense.”
Illinois
One dead, three hurt in freeway shootings
OAK FOREST — A longtime postal worker was fatally shot while driving in suburban Chicago several hours after a separate shooting along the same freeway wounded a man and two boys, authorities said Tuesday.
Illinois State Police declined to say whether investigators believe the two Monday shootings are linked. Trooper Woodrow Montgomery, a spokesman for the agency, said Tuesday that officers “have come to no conclusions.”
Police said the 55-year-old woman was alone in a car when she was shot around 10 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 57.
About six hours earlier, a 38-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting along the same interstate a few miles away, near Calumet Park. A 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy also were shot and wounded but were hospitalized in stable condition. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle wasn’t shot but was also taken to a hospital, according to police.
Michigan
Uber driver gets life in six shooting deaths
KALAMAZOO — A man who fatally shot six strangers in southwestern Michigan was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole, and some loved ones of those he killed said they believe he will face a greater, more permanent punishment.
“Someday when you die and you face God, he will make the ultimate judgment for what you’ve done,” Laurie Smith, who lost her husband and son in the February 2016 rampage, told Jason Dalton during the sentencing hearing. “All I can say is, I do not want to be you — not now and not then.”
Dalton, 48, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder last month, just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. Michigan has no death penalty, so he was guaranteed to receive the mandatory life sentence at Tuesday’s hearing in a Kalamazoo County court.
Dalton admitted shooting eight people in three locations in between picking up passengers for Uber. After his arrest, police quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.
Colorado
Runner survives attack, cho k es mountain lion
DENVER — A mountain lion lunged at a runner on a Colorado trail and bit his face before the man fought back and choked the animal to death, wildlife officials said Tuesday.
The unidentified man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins on Monday when he heard a noise and turned back. That’s when the mountain lion attacked, according to an account from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but was expected to make a full recovery.
Texas
Official: Man killed when e-cig explodes
FORT WORTH — A medical examiner says a North Texas man was killed when an e-cigarette exploded in his face.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 24-year-old William Brown on Jan. 29, two days after a vaporizer pen he was using at an e-cigarette shop in nearby Keller exploded. The medical examiner says shrapnel from the explosion severed his left carotid artery and peppered his skull.
