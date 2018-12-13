Arkansas
Candidate fails to vote, ties, loses on dice roll
WALNUT RIDGE — A city council candidate in northeastern Arkansas whose runoff election ended in a tie after he didn’t vote has lost his bid for the seat by a roll of the dice.
The race for a seat on the Hoxie City Council was determined by Cliff Farmer and incumbent Alderwoman Becky Linebaugh rolling dice at the Lawrence County courthouse on Thursday. Deputy Clerk Ashlyn Griffin says Farmer rolled a four and Linebaugh rolled a six.
Farmer had intended to vote in last week’s runoff election after returning from a work-related trip to Florida, but he and his wife landed in Memphis, Tennessee, only an hour before polls closed. Memphis is about 80 miles from Hoxie. Farmer’s wife had voted early.
New Mexico
Police: Man in Walmart uniform steals TVs
ALBUQUERQUE — The search is on for a man in Albuquerque who police say impersonated a Walmart employee to steal televisions and pinatas.
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque said the man struck an Albuquerque Walmart the day after Black Friday by dressing in a store employee uniform and using a six-wheeler cart to take his loot.
According to police, the man went into an employee-only area where he took the cart and loaded up two televisions and two pinatas and left without paying.
New Jersey
Motorists grab money spilled by armored truck
An armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway Thursday, leading to two crashes as drivers “went a little bit crazy,” stopping their cars and scrambling to grab the swirling money.
The frenzy happened during morning rush hour in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and the New York Jets play.
In online videos, a man in uniform is seen running through traffic trying to collect money, while others exited their cars to do the same.
A Brink’s truck idled in the right shoulder with its lights flashing as the bills blew around the highway. One video showed the bashed-in front end of a sedan as traffic crawled through the blizzard of bills.
Washington
Human heart prompts flight to turn around
SEATTLE — Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart was left onboard.
The Seattle Times reported that Flight 3606 arrived in Seattle from Sacramento, California. Someone forgot to unload the heart before the plane left for Dallas, and the captain announced over Idaho they were turning back.
West Virginia
3 rescued in coal mine after four-day ordeal
CHARLESTON — Their faces covered in black soot, three adults safely rescued after several days in an inactive West Virginia coal mine were mobbed by loved ones in a teary reunion, then they thanked the crews that got them out.
The three walked out of an ambulance at a fire hall in Whitesville to the screams of relatives for a brief reunion Wednesday night before being taken to a hospital.
Cody Beverly told news outlets the four-day experience inside Elk Run Coal’s Rock House Powellton mine near Clear Creek “was terrible.”
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Thursday a the criminal investigation will focus on why the adults were in the mine. Van Meter said people trying to steal copper from West Virginia mines is “nothing new.”