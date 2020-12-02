Around the nation

Wisconsin
Governor calls Trump lawsuit an ‘assault’
MADISON — President Trump’s attempt to overturn Wisconsin’s election results by tossing ballots only from the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties is an “assault on democracy,” attorneys for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in filings with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The filings, made late Tuesday, come as the state’s highest court is weighing Trump’s request to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in those counties on his way to a 20,682-vote win statewide.
Trump is not challenging any ballots in the state’s other 70 counties, the majority of which Trump won. Trump’s legal challenges in other states to overturn election results have failed.
Georgia
Hall wins runoff to briefly fill House seat
ATLANTA — Former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall won a special runoff election Tuesday for a brief term in Congress and will succeed the late civil rights legend John Lewis.
Hall, 49, defeated fellow Democrat Robert Franklin, 66, in the Atlanta area district and will only hold the seat for a few weeks through Jan. 3.
Hall and Franklin were the top vote getters in a September special election after Lewis, a civil rights titan, died in July following 34 years in Congress. Neither candidate but neither won a majority, forcing a runoff that leaves the winner with only about a month to serve in Congress.
Lewis’ long-term replacement will be state senator and state Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams, who easily defeated Republican Angela Stanton King in November for a full two-year-term starting in January. Williams and King did not run in the special election.
Massachusetts
Serial attacks put suburb on edge
WALTHAM — The attacks come after dark, without warning, usually from behind. The victims, all men, are hit so hard on the head with some sort of blunt object that they are often knocked to the ground and require medical attention.
The apparently random string of at least 10 attacks in the Boston suburb of Waltham has angered city leaders, frustrated police and frightened residents.
“There is definitely a fear factor in our city right now,” police detective Sgt. Steve McCarthy, who is leading the investigation, said at a news conference Tuesday.
The attacks started Nov. 10 at the Gardencrest apartment complex but have spread to the downtown area of the city of about 60,000 residents roughly 10 miles west of Boston. The latest attack was the day after Thanksgiving.
“People are concerned and … genuinely scared,“ said City Councilor Sean Durkee.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!