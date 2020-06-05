Around the nation

New York
Giuliani interview becomes a little wild
Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and lawyer to the president, went “barking mad” during a “Good Morning Britain” interview where host Piers Morgan got under the 76-year-old politico’s skin.
The wild interview started out with Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid calmly asking Giuliani about President Trump tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” That quote was made famous by Miami police Chief Walter Headley, who critics regarded as a racist, in 1967.
Morgan sat quietly for nearly four minutes as Giuliani, who said he was up at 1 a.m. to do the interview on English TV, ranted about the liberal media, the international media, “you people” and former President Barack Obama to Reid, while praising Trump’s handling of American unrest.
Finally, the 55-year-old former CNN host, who worked stateside from 2011 to 2014, cut in and tried to keep Giuliani on topic. But the more Morgan pressured Giuliani about the “shooting” comment, the more upset the former mayor became, insisting the British hosts were taking the comment out of context to make Trump look like a racist.
California
Twitter disables Trump’s video tribute
Twitter has blocked a Trump campaign video tribute to George Floyd over a copyright claim, in a move that adds to tensions between the social media platform and the U.S. president, one of its most widely followed users.
The company put a label on a video posted by the @TeamTrump account that said, “This media has been disabled in response to a claim by the copyright owner.” The video was still up on President Trump’s YouTube channel and includes pictures of Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests, at the start.
Alabama
7 people found dead inside burning house
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Deputies responding to a call about a shooting in Alabama found seven people dead inside a home that had been set afire early Friday, authorities said.
Morgan County deputies put out the fire before firefighters arrived and found three women and four men shot dead inside, news outlets reported. Mike Swafford, a spokesman with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, said the blaze was near the bodies and may have been set in an attempt to destroy evidence.
“It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” Swafford said.
“In my 37 years as a paramedic, deputy coroner and coroner, this is the most major crime scene in Morgan County,” Coroner Jeff Chunn said.
Oregon
Districts jettison school police officers
PORTLAND — An increasing number of cities are rethinking the presence of school resource officers as they respond to the concerns of thousands of demonstrators — many of them young — who have filled the streets night after night to protest the death of George Floyd.
Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, on Thursday cut its ties with the Portland Police Bureau, joining other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are mulling the fate of such programs. Protesters in some cities, including Portland, have demanded the removal of the officers from schools.
Minneapolis suspended its school resource officer program Tuesday. Districts in St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver are considering doing the same. Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, have made the end of the school resource officer program in their district one of their demands.
