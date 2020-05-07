Around the nation

District of Columbia
Hospitalization is barrier to enlistment
WASHINGTON — The Defense Department has begun barring the enlistment of would-be military recruits who have been hospitalized for the coronavirus, unless they get a special medical waiver.
Under a Pentagon memo signed Wednesday, applicants who have tested positive for the virus but did not require hospitalization will be allowed to enlist, as long as all health and other requirements are met.
Those recruits who tested positive won’t be allowed to begin the enlistment process until 28 days after the diagnosis, and they’ll be required to submit all medical documentation. They’ll be cleared for military service 28 days after they’re finished with home isolation, and they won’t need a waiver.
Iowa
Trucker charged in killings faces scrutiny
IOWA CITY — Investigators from multiple states were looking Thursday into whether a long-haul trucker from Iowa who is implicated in three women’s slayings in the 1990s could be responsible for other unsolved homicides.
Officers arrested Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, in Waterloo on Wednesday after new DNA evidence allegedly tied him to three women whose bodies were dumped in Wyoming and Tennessee. Court documents allege that he also raped and choked a woman in Texas in 1991.
California
Staggering $54 billion budget deficit looms
SACRAMENTO — California will have a budget shortfall of $54.3 billion because of the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Thursday, a deficit so large it will swallow the state’s reserves and put teacher jobs and health coverage at risk during a pandemic.
The state has been under a mandatory stay-home order since mid-March, forcing nonessential businesses to close and prompting more than 4 million Californians to file for unemployment benefits.
Mayor: No more homeless in hotels
SAN FRANCISCO — The Bay Area won national praise for ordering the earliest stay-home mandate in the country, but San Francisco Mayor London Breed now faces growing criticism from advocates and fellow city officials who say she has not done enough to move homeless people into hotel rooms or even to enforce city rules on street camping in dense neighborhoods.
Nearly eight weeks after the shut-down order, more than 1,000 homeless people have been moved into hotel rooms in the city, which the mayor calls a remarkable accomplishment despite “an incredible logistical challenge.”
About 1,700 hotel rooms remain empty, though, as Breed steadfastly refuses demands to house more of the city’s 8,000 homeless. The rooms are prioritized for front-line workers, homeless people recovering from COVID-19, or those who are older or have underlying health problems.
Florida
Hundreds evacuated as fires rage in Panhandle
MILTON — Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle continued battling an erratic fire Thursday that had scorched thousands of acres of woods, razed dozens of homes and forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their neighborhoods.
A stretch of Interstate 10, northern Florida’s main transportation artery, remained closed in both directions near Pensacola because of smoke.
Gov. Ron DeSantis met with emergency officials at a church parking lot in Milton, which was turned into staging area, in Santa Rosa County for an hour Thursday before returning to the state capital of Tallahassee, located about 180 miles east.
Hawaii
State cracking down on rogue tourists
HONOLULU — Hawaii authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving.
A newlywed California couple left their Waikiki hotel room repeatedly, despite being warned by hotel staff, and were arrested. Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries into a vehicle outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room.
The rules, the strictest in any U.S. state, have helped keep infections relatively low. As of Wednesday, Hawaii reported 626 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.
Virginia
State defends rules in church lawsuit
RICHMOND — An attempt by a Virginia church to prevent the state from barring gatherings of more than 10 people “would seriously undermine” the state’s efforts to deter the spread of the coronavirus, attorneys for Gov. Ralph Northam argued Thursday in a legal filing.
Attorney General Mark Herring’s office made the arguments in a memo filed in response to a federal lawsuit brought by Lighthouse Fellowship Church of Chincoteague.
The church sued after its pastor was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities said violated Northam’s order barring gatherings of more than 10 people.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!