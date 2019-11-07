District of Columbia
Bloomberg considering presidential campaign
WASHINGTON — Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is opening the door to a 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, signaling his dissatisfaction with the current crop of candidates vying to take on President Trump.
Bloomberg has not made a final decision on whether to run, according to advisers, but he is taking steps toward a campaign, including filing to get on the ballot in Alabama’s presidential primary. Alabama has an early filing deadline.
Bloomberg flirted with a presidential run earlier this year but decided against a run, citing in part the apparent strength of former Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow moderate.
In a statement on Thursday, Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson said the former mayor is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat Trump.
Ex-AG Sessions faces unsure path to Senate
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, where he has been a conservative icon and dominant vote-getter since the 1990s.
But it is already clear that President Trump’s enmity toward him, along with an established field of competitors, means he will have to battle his way to the Republican nomination. Early indications are that he may not have robust help from former GOP Senate colleagues, either.
“The people in Alabama will figure this out,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told The Associated Press on Thursday when asked if it’s a good idea for Sessions to run. “We do want to get that seat back, and I’m hopeful we will.”
Sessions, 72, held the seat for two decades.
New York
Judge fines president $2M for charity misuse
NEW YORK — A judge Thursday ordered President Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.
New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla imposed the penalty after the president admitted to a series of abuses that were outlined in a lawsuit brought against him last year by the New York attorney general’s office.
Among other things, Trump acknowledged he improperly allowed his presidential campaign staff to coordinate with the Trump Foundation in holding a fundraiser for veterans during the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses. The event was designed “to further Mr. Trump’s political campaign,” Scarpulla said.
Maine
Lobsterman rescues deer 5 miles off coast
HARRINGTON — A Maine lobsterman hauled in an unusual catch 5 miles off the coast — a live deer.
Ren Dorr said he was setting traps when he saw a young deer Monday morning. He said the deer had given up swimming and was being carried farther offshore. Dorr and his crew hauled the 100-pound buck aboard.
Having a wild animal in a confined space normally could be trouble. But Dorr told the Bangor Daily News that the deer was so tuckered out that he “laid right down like a dog.”
He said it took a half-hour to return to Harrington, where the deer was set free.
