District of Columbia
US, N. Korea to meet Friday to plan summit
WASHINGTON — High-level talks aimed at finalizing a second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are planned for Friday in Washington, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol at a Washington hotel Friday. The meeting will likely be followed by a Kim visit to the White House, where he could meet with Trump, according to two officials.
Neither the U.S. nor North Korea has announced any meetings, although Kim Yong Chol arrived Thursday in Beijing, where he was booked on a flight to the U.S., South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.
Congressman to resign after 2 weeks on job
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Rep. Tom Marino said Thursday he would be resigning from Congress.
The Republican lawmaker, who represents the 12th District in northeast and central Pennsylvania, said he will be leaving his post Jan. 23 for a job in the private sector.
Marino has served in the House since 2011 and was just re-elected to his fifth term two weeks ago.
Illinois
Judge acquits 3 officers in ’14 shooting of teen
CHICAGO — A judge on Thursday acquitted three Chicago officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, dismissing as just one perspective the shocking dashcam video of the black teenager’s death that led to protests, a federal investigation of the police department and the rare murder conviction of an officer.
In casting off the prosecution’s entire case, Judge Domenica Stephenson seemed to accept many of the same defense arguments that were rejected in October by jurors who convicted officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
Florida
Mary Oliver, Pulitzer Prize winner, dies at 83
Mary Oliver, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet whose rapturous odes to nature and animal life brought her critical acclaim and popular affection, has died. She was 83.
Bill Reichblum, Oliver’s literary executor, said she died Thursday at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida. The cause of death was lymphoma.
“Thank you, Mary Oliver, for giving so many of us words to live by,” Hillary Clinton wrote in a tweet. Ava DuVernay quoted from Oliver’s poem “Praying” and fans online shared their favorite lines.
Washington
Microsoft giving $500M to battle housing crisis
SEATTLE — Microsoft said Thursday it will devote $500 million to address a problem its own success helped create: the severe need for affordable housing in the Seattle area.
As the tech industry Microsoft brought to the region has boomed with the expansion of Amazon and other companies, the cost of housing has soared. Tent encampments packed with homeless people have become common, and even those with good middle-income jobs, such as teachers and nurses, have been priced out of the cities where they work.
“A healthy business needs to be part of a healthy community,” Microsoft President Brad Smith and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood wrote in a blog post announcing the financial commitment. “And a healthy community must have housing within the economic reach of every part of the community, including the many dedicated people who provide the vital services on which we all rely.”
Michigan
Michigan St. replaces interim president early
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University ousted interim president John Engler on Thursday, a week ahead of his scheduled departure, as the school stepped up efforts to finally move beyond the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
Its new temporary leader, Satish Udpa, is a high-ranking but low-profile university administrator and former engineering dean who was promoted Thursday to take the helm until a permanent president is announced in June.
“We can’t continue to operate the way we have been for the past two years,” Udpa said a day after the board of trustees forced Engler to step down over his comments that some victims of the imprisoned former campus sports doctor had been “enjoying” the publicity.
Udpa said he supports a campus culture where “everyone respects everybody else,” saying he wants to create an environment that makes victims “whole. That’s the single-most important priority for me.”
Minnesota
2-year-old in child seat falls out of moving car
MANKATO — Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged a woman whose 2-year-old child tumbled from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.
Maimuna Hassan, 40, of Mankato was charged Thursday with child endangerment, failing to properly secure a child passenger restraint and a misdemeanor driver’s license violation.
The Star Tribune reported Hassan told police her daughter must have unlocked the car seat from the passenger seat.
Police say the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but the car seat wasn’t fastened in the vehicle. The child was OK.
Wire reports