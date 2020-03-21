Around the nation

Nation
Google boosts searches for info on coronavirus
Google has launched a new website and enhanced its search options for people seeking information about the new coronavirus, but the effort falls short of a plan initially announced by President Trump.
As of Saturday, when U.S. users typed in “coronavirus” or related terms, information about symptoms and links to state health departments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention popped up on the right.
Google also unveiled a new website, http://www.google.com/covid19/, that links users to data, safety videos and relief efforts. Google said the website will soon be available in more languages and countries.
A little more than a week ago, Trump said Google would facilitate a website that would guide users through a series of questions to determine whether they should be screened for the virus. Then it would direct them to a local testing location. A Google sibling company that focuses on health care confirmed it was working on such a site, but so far it is only available in certain counties in the San Francisco area.
Drive-ins see business rise as outbreak grows
With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, some drive-in owners think they are in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others.
The Showboat Drive-In Theater in Hockley, Texas, about a 30-minute drive outside Houston, normally sees ticket sales go down about 40% on a weekend when they don’t have any new movies. Last weekend, they saw a 40% increase, says the theater’s owner, Andrew Thomas.
“Obviously this isn’t the way you’d want it to occur, but I’m excited for the idea that there may be a new generation of people that will get to experience going to a drive-in theater and — I was going to say catch the bug,” said Thomas, laughing. “Maybe some other turn of phrase.”
California
Fishermen navigate market hit by virus
The coronavirus literally traveled over them from Asia to California while they were on the high seas catching tuna.
They were as safe as anyone from the virus doing one of the most dangerous jobs, and now? Fishermen are returning home to California to find a state all but shuttered and nowhere to sell their catch. A handful of tuna boats filled with tens of thousands of pounds of fish are now floating off San Diego’s coast as they scramble to find customers. Many wholesalers stopped buying as restaurants were ordered closed except for takeout.
San Diego, once known as the tuna capital of the world, boasts a thriving industry that sells primarily to wholesale buyers and restaurants.
Indiana
6 bodies recovered after major rainfall
LAUREL — The body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered Saturday in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last body of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall deluged the region’s hill country, authorities said. The boy’s body was found in Sanes Creek, where the bodies of his sisters, ages 7 and 4, and the siblings’ mother, Felina Lewis, 35, of Laurel, Indiana, were recovered Friday, said Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter.
