Washington
Snowstorm wallops Seattle, cancels flights
SEATTLE — A winter storm pounded Washington state Friday, forcing the cancellation of 200 flights in Seattle as officials worked to get people off the streets and into shelters during the nation’s latest bout with winter weather.
Snow began falling north of Seattle with some areas recording 8 inches of snow before it made its way south and enveloped the city.
Many businesses closed early so workers could get home. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency, saying everyone in the state should focus on staying safe.
“Forecasters predict this may be a storm unlike one we’ve seen in many years,” he said.
California
Snowbound guests rescued after 5 days
LOS ANGELES — More than 120 visitors and staff who were snowbound in a Sierra Nevada resort for five days have been freed, authorities said Friday.
Up to 7 feet of snow trapped the guests and staff at Montecito Sequoia Lodge in Sequoia National Forest on Sunday following a storm, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Alicia Embrey said.
Crews had to travel by snowmobile to confirm everyone was safe. They returned Thursday with additional supplies, she said.
Heavy equipment and crews cleared more than 20 fallen trees and eight miles of deep snow on the road leading to the lodge Thursday night.
Storm runoff coats beaches with trash
SEAL BEACH — The storms that have been blanketing California’s mountains with much-needed snow and filling reservoirs have also been flushing all sorts of urban trash down rivers and drains, making a mess of beaches.
Bottles, diapers, syringes and more have washed ashore along Southern California, giving some sandy stretches the appearance of trash dumps.
Near the mouth of the San Gabriel River, Seal Beach was particularly hard-hit after the last round of stormy weather.
Save Our Beach board member Greg Fellers tells the Los Angeles Times it was “disgusting” and “looked like a landfill.”
Pennsylvania
Dog defends owner from rabid raccoon
BUSHKILL — Officials say a hiker in Pennsylvania’s Poconos Mountains was attacked by a rabid raccoon and defended by his dog, who pulled the varmint off.
A spokeswoman for the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Center said the raccoon “came out of nowhere” and lunged at the 60-year-old man’s legs. Kathleen Sandt told LehighValleyLive.com it was muddy where the man was hiking and he fell and was bitten several more times by the raccoon.
She said the man’s black lab named Fasha jumped into action, pulling the animal off the owner and immobilizing it.
The dog, named after the dog in the Arlo Guthrie’s song “Alice’s Restaurant,” wasn’t harmed in the Jan. 28 attack. The raccoon carcass tested positive for rabies. The man received treatment.
Mississippi
Police at wrong address shoot, kill wrong man
SOUTHAVEN — A family plans to sue after Mississippi police went to the wrong house and ended up killing a man, lawyers said Thursday, and they suggested that a state investigative report they obtained in court would bolster their case.
Attorneys for Ismael Lopez’s relatives said they will sue the city of Southaven and two officers who fired shots, news outlets reported. Lopez was shot inside his home on July 23, 2017, as officers were trying to locate a suspect who lived across the street.
District Attorney John Champion said in July that grand jurors declined to indict anyone, saying at least one officer saw Lopez sticking a rifle out the door.
Wire reports