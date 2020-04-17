Around the nation

Florida
Climate change causes extreme heat in spring
Florida is caught between a climate change-induced sauna of extreme spring temperatures and a steam bath caused by warming oceans. The result has been record-setting heat that has turned April into summertime across the peninsula, raising the risk that early-season Atlantic storms could blossom off the coast.
Miami reached 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, a record for the date and 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. The combination of temperature and humidity has made many places in Florida feel closer to 100 degrees for weeks, said Jim Rouiller, lead forecaster at the Energy Weather Group. This has been the way the spring has unfolded. To the west, the Gulf of Mexico has never been hotter: water temperatures reached 76.3 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.7 degrees above normal in charts that go back to 1982. To the east, the Caribbean almost set a record. The state just had its warmest March on record.
NASA, SpaceX set to resume launches
CAPE CANAVERAL — NASA and SpaceX have picked May 27 for resuming astronaut launches from the U.S. after nine years of complete Russian dependence.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the launch date Friday. Astronauts have not launched into orbit from the U.S. since NASA’s last space shuttle flight in 2011. SpaceX aims to end the drought by sending two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.
“On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!” Bridenstine tweeted.
New York
Rolling Stones, others on COVID-19 special
NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish for an upcoming TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Advocacy organization Global Citizen announced Friday that the Stones will appear Saturday night on “One World: Together At Home,” a two-hour televised event that will air on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. Some will air it live and some taped; check your local listings.
The Gaga-curated event supports The World Health Organization and will include appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the event.
Minnesota
Native American cut from butter packaging
ARDEN HILLS — The Native American woman who has graced the packaging of Land O’Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has quietly disappeared. Known as Mia, the woman was shown sitting in a serene landscape of lakes and woods. That landscape remains on the Minnesota cooperative’s packaging, but Mia is nowhere to be found.
On some packaging she is replaced by photos of Land O’Lakes member farmers.
President and CEO Beth Ford said that as the cooperative, founded in 1921, looks toward its 100th anniversary it needed packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of the company’s culture.
