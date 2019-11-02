Illinois
Officials: Juvenile shot trick-or-treater, age 7
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was charged Friday night with attempted murder in the suspected gang-related shooting of two people on Chicago’s West Side, including a 7-year-old girl out trick-or-treating in a bumblebee costume when she was shot in the neck and critically injured.
The shooting Thursday night was another example of children in the city being caught in the crossfire while doing normal activities such as walking down the street or laughing with friends inside a house.
Investigators think the 7-year-old girl was shot in a gang-related attack. The man believed to be the target was a 30-year-old shot in the hand, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
New York
Nicaragua court convicts ex-student in killing
A Nicaraguan court on Friday convicted a dual U.S.-Nicaraguan citizen of killing a nursing student in New York state after an unusual trial that saw many witnesses testifying by long-distance video conference.
Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed Orlando Tercero’s conviction in a tweet. The 23-year-old former Binghamton University student was found guilty of the March 2018 killing of 22-year-old Haley Anderson.
Witnesses said the two had a romantic relationship but Tercero wanted a more serious relationship, according to trial testimony. Anderson, originally from Westbury on Long Island, was found strangled in his bed.
Tercero fled to Nicaragua the day after the killing. The trial was held in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua because the Central American nation’s laws forbid extradition of its citizens.
Vermont
Thousands still have no power in Northeast
MONTPELIER — Tens of thousands of customers across the Northeast were still without power Saturday after gusty storms starting on Halloween toppled trees and power lines and flooded roads.
In one Connecticut town, officials blamed the unusually high tree damage on gypsy moths and emerald ash borers, pests that weakened trunks and branches.
Insects ate their way through the tree-lined community of Marlborough, Connecticut, making the trees brittle and unable to withstand Thursday’s high winds, WFSB-TV reported.
Storms killed at least two people. A man in Tennessee who was injured when a tree fell on his van later died, and a Glenville, New York, man died after he got out of his car on a flooded road and was swept away.
Alabama
‘Mockingbird’ courthouse gets grant
MONROEVILLE — The south Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is receiving a preservation grant.
The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.
The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.
Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book used the red-brick courthouse as the model for a pivotal trial scene in her story of racial injustice. The two-story courtroom was then recreated as a Hollywood set for the 1962 movie based on Lee’s novel.
Wire reports