Around the nation

District of Columbia
Pelosi, GOP debate new relief package
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out Thursday at Trump administration officials and congressional Republicans seeking to slow work on a fresh round of coronavirus relief. The White House responded minutes later with a threat that President Trump would veto the $3 trillion economic package Democrats have proposed.
The bill already had zero chance of passing the GOP-controlled Senate and reaching Trump, making the veto threat a symbolic gesture.
“It’s amazing to me how much patience and how much tolerance someone can have for the pain of others,” Pelosi said.
Florida
Controversial officer to get job back
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida sheriff’s sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will get his job back along with back pay, according to a statement from the union that represents deputies.
The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller after finding that his due process rights were violated when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony terminated him, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
Miller earned around $137,000 a year in 2018.
A former student gunned down 17 people and injured 17 others when he entered the Parkland, Florida, school on Valentine’s Day with an assault-style rifle. He is currently awaiting trial in Broward County.
Wire reports
