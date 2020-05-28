Around the nation

District of Columbia
Chinese grad students could face expulsion
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration may expel thousands of Chinese graduate students enrolled at U.S. universities in the latest sign of tensions between Washington and Beijing that are raging over trade, the coronavirus pandemic, human rights and the status of Hong Kong.
Four administration officials say President Trump is considering a months-old proposal to revoke the visas of Chinese students affiliated with educational institutions in China that are linked to the People’s Liberation Army or Chinese intelligence services.
The officials said Trump has not yet signed off on what would be a presidential proclamation to implement the rule, but he could do so as early as this week, as the most recent tensions flare over China’s move to assert full control over Hong Kong. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Maryland
Doctors sue to block abortion pill rule
SILVER SPRING — Requiring patients to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to get an abortion pill is risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of physicians allege in a lawsuit that seeks to suspend the federal rule.
The federal lawsuit, which the American Civil Liberties Union filed Wednesday in Maryland, questions why patients can’t fill a prescription for mifepristone by mail. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, to end an early pregnancy or manage a miscarriage.
“Of the more than 20,000 drugs regulated by the FDA, mifepristone is the only one that patients must receive in person at a hospital, clinic, or medical office, yet may self-administer, unsupervised, at a location of their choosing,” the lawsuit says.
New York
Police kill trucker after lengthy chase
LEROY — The driver of a semitrailer truck took off during a traffic stop in upstate New York and led police on a circuitous chase in which he made U-turns, rammed cruisers and fired at officers, stopping only when they shot and killed him, authorities said.
Police in the Genesee County village of LeRoy, about 20 miles southwest of Rochester, stopped the trucker for speeding Wednesday evening, Police Chief Chris Hayward said, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
The chase ended in Geneseo when officers fired at him. He died at the scene.
Montana
Ruling could pause pipeline projectsBILLINGS — A federal appeals court Thursday turned down the Trump administration’s request to revive a permit program for new oil and gas pipelines, an outcome that industry representatives said could delay more than 70 projects across the U.S. and cost companies up to $2 billion.
The case originated with a challenge by environmentalists to the Keystone XL crude-oil pipeline from the oil sands region of Canada to the U.S. It’s now affecting oil and gas pipeline proposals across the nation.
Wire reports
