Around the nation

Kansas
Soldier uses vehicle to stop bridge shooter
LEAVENWORTH — A soldier stationed in Kansas saved “countless lives” Wednesday when he hit a man with his car as the man was shooting randomly at people on a bridge near an Army base, a police chief said. One person was injured by the shooter, according to Leavenworth police Chief Patrick Kitchens. That person, also a soldier, was a random victim, Kitchens said.
Officers initially believed they were responding to a road rage incident on the Centennial Bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri not far from Fort Leavenworth, Kitchens said. Instead, they discovered that a man had been using multiple weapons to fire randomly at vehicles.
Nation
Americans lukewarm to potential vaccine
Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, a number that is surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine.
But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 31% simply weren’t sure if they would get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they would refuse.
President Trump has a goal of a 300 million-dose stockpile by January. Only time and science will tell — and the new poll shows the public is skeptical.
New York
Kramer, playwright focused on AIDS, dies
NEW YORK — Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, has died at 84.
Bill Goldstein, a writer who was working on a biography of Kramer, confirmed the news to The Associated Press.
Wire reports
