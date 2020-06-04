Around the nation

Virginia
Black activists call Lee statue removal big win
RICHMOND — Wes Bellamy, a former Charlottesville city councilman, said that when he first started raising the issue of removing Confederate monuments, black and white people alike across Virginia told him he was just causing trouble.
Several years — and death threats — later, Bellamy said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Thursday that one of the nation’s most iconic tributes to the Confederacy would be taken down feels like divine intervention.
“We’ve slayed Goliath,” Bellamy said.
After days of global unrest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck while he pleaded for air, Northam announced the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee near downtown Richmond will be removed from its 40-foot-tall granite pedestal as soon as possible. The governor said it will go into storage while his administration seeks public input about its future.
District of Columbia
Senate confirms Voice of America pick
WASHINGTON — A divided Senate voted along party lines Thursday to confirm President Trump’s choice to head the Voice of America and other U.S. government-funded international broadcasters that have been the subject of harsh criticism from the White House.
Despite significant Democratic opposition and concerns over his fitness for the job, the Senate voted 53-38 to confirm Michael Pack to run the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA and its sister outlets including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Cuba-oriented Radio and Television Marti.
New York
Officer ambushed, stabbed in neck
NEW YORK — Police are trying to determine what motivated Wednesday’s stabbing ambush of an officer on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn — a late-night attack that spurred a struggle in which the suspect was shot and two other officers sustained gunshot injuries to their hands.
Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre, who was stabbed in the neck, and the other wounded officers, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, were expected to recover. The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times.
