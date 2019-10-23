District of Columbia
Ginsburg to receive $1M Berggruen Prize
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the winner of this year’s $1 million Berggruen Prize for philosophy and culture.
The award announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based Berggruen Institute honors Ginsburg for her pioneering legal work for gender equality and her support for the rule of law. The institute says Ginsburg will direct the money to charity.
Ginsburg, 86, has been on the Supreme Court since 1993.
Berggruen said in an interview that Ginsburg played a leading role in gender equality. “She has done a lot to protect and further civil liberties. She has done a lot for women. That’s especially important in these times,” he said.
House Democrats pass election security bill
WASHINGTON — The House approved legislation Wednesday to better protect the country’s elections from foreign interference, the third major bill the Democratic-controlled chamber has passed this year addressing problems that arose in the 2016 presidential election.
The bill passed 227-181.
The Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy, or SHIELD Act, would require that candidates and political committees notify the FBI and other authorities if a foreign power offers campaign help. It also tightens restrictions on campaign spending by foreign nationals and requires more transparency in political ads on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.
And it would explicitly prohibit campaigns from exchanging campaign-related information with foreign governments and their agents.
Georgia
Ex-civil rights reporter Kathryn Johnson dies
Kathryn Johnson, a trailblazing reporter for The Associated Press whose intrepid coverage of the civil rights movement and other major stories led to a string of legendary scoops, died Wednesday. She was 93.
Her niece, Rebecca Winters, said Johnson died Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Johnson was the only journalist allowed inside Martin Luther King Jr.’s home the day he was assassinated. When Gov. George Wallace blocked black students from entering the University of Alabama, she sneaked in to cover his confrontation with federal officials.
She scored exclusive interviews with 2nd Lt. William L. Calley Jr. before he was convicted of his role in the My Lai massacre.
“I was never ambitious, really, anxious to make money,” she told an interviewer for an AP oral history project in 2007. Johnson said she didn’t want to be bored and added, “in most of my career, I really wasn’t.”
Tennessee
97-foot-tall treehouse burns down in minutes
CROSSVILLE — One of the tallest treehouses in the world has burned down in Tennessee.
News outlets report the 97-foot-tall, 10-story treehouse caught fire and quickly burned down Tuesday night in Crossville. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.
The treehouse was built by Horace Burgess, an architect-turned-minister. He told news outlets that God commanded him to build the sprawling treehouse as a means of ministry.
It took him about 19 years to build it with salvaged woods scraps and recycled metal. The structure spanned across several trees and was a tourist destination until the fire marshal deemed it a public safety hazard.
