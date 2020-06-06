Around the nation

District of Columbia
Nomination sewn up by Biden, results show
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.
The former vice president has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden pulled together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee Friday after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries Tuesday.
As the states that voted Tuesday updated their results, a team of analysts at The Associated Press parsed the votes into the correct congressional districts so the delegates could be allocated between Biden and Bernie Sanders.
The process led the AP to allocate 21 delegates to Biden late Friday. Biden now has a total of 2,004 delegates. It takes 1,991 delegates to win the nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention.
New York
2 Buffalo officers charged with assault
BUFFALO — Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.
Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.
McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, “crossed a line” when they shoved the man down hard enough for him to crack his head on the ground, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference, calling the victim “a harmless 75-year-old man.”
Florida
Strengthening storm approaches Gulf Coast
MIAMI — A reenergized Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, bringing with it the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.
After weakening to a tropical depression while moving over land in Mexico’s Gulf coast, Cristobal headed back into the southern Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and powered back up into a tropical storm. Forecasters said it would arrive on U.S. soil late Sunday but was not expected to grow into a hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall, expected Sunday night along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Kentucky
Police shooting video raises more questions
LOUISVILLE — The shooting of a popular Kentucky barbecue cook by law enforcement has raised new questions about use-of-force practices after police released videos of the clash this week.
Louisville Metro Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area responding to a reports of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery early Monday morning, miles away from downtown protests. Police said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.
Wire reports
