Around the nation

Iowa
Biden’s Iowa hiring signals tightening race
DES MOINES — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has lined up a senior team in Iowa, a sign Democrats see the state where Republican Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach.
Although Iowa’s six Electoral College votes hardly make the state a political jackpot, a competitive race for them this fall could signal problems for Trump in other northern states he won by smaller margins and would likely need to carry again to win reelection, chiefly Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“I don’t know who will win Iowa, but I think the state is in contention in a way that six months ago you might not have suspected,” said David Axelrod, a former senior strategist to President Barack Obama. “The fact that Iowa is a close race means that those other states are very much in jeopardy for Trump.”
Wisconsin
Mexican American man charged with hate crime
FOND DU LAC — A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.
Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race, authorities said.
Phillip Thiessen, 55, was killed July 3 in the town of Taycheedah. He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said: “Navarro said that if President Donald Trump and white people are going to create the world we are living in, he has no choice and that people are going to have to die.
New Jersey
Storm makes landfall, brings heavy rain
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.
The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of minor coastal flooding from New Jersey to Rhode Island as well as flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory.
The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles northeast of Atlantic City, according to national forecasters.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!