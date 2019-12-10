District of Columbia
Individuals sanctioned over human rightsWASHINGTON — The Trump administration imposed economic sanctions Tuesday on more than a dozen individuals suspected of human rights violations in six countries and banned two others from entering the United States, including a former Saudi official in Turkey for his alleged role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Treasury Department’s announcement, made on International Human Rights Day, sanctioned individuals from Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, South Sudan and the Congo. The action blocks all property and interests in property within U.S. jurisdiction that are owned or partially owned by those sanctioned.
California
Chinese migrants found in appliances
SAN DIEGO — Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck stopped by agents as it entered the U.S. from Mexico at a Southern California border crossing, federal officials said.
At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest, according to photos provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Tennessee
Officials: Luke Bryan’s red stag illegally shot
COLUMBIA — An exotic red stag owned by country music singer Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property outside of Nashville last week, Tennessee wildlife officials confirmed.
Investigators think the deer was shot from the road, state Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean on Monday.
The wildlife official said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting, which investigators think took place between last Wednesday and Friday. Red stags are not native to the U.S. — they are similar to elk and typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia.
Bryan and his wife Caroline help operate Brett’s Barn on one of their properties, a petting zoo founded by the couple in memory of their niece. It is unclear if the stag was involved with the zoo.
Wire reports