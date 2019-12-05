District of Columbia
Trump asks high court to void taxes subpoena
WASHINGTON — President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to void a subpoena from the House of Representatives that seeks the president’s financial records from his accounting firm.
The justices already have shielded the documents from being turned over while they consider whether to hear Trump’s case and his separate appeal of a court order that requires the same accounting firm, Mazars USA, to give his tax returns to the Manhattan District Attorney. The court could say as early as mid-December whether it will hear and decide the cases by the end of June.
Another case involving House subpoenas for Trump’s records from New York banks also is headed for the Supreme Court, and the justices are likely to prevent the handover of any documents for the time being.
Two Russians charged in malware scheme
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department unsealed charges Thursday against the alleged leader and an administrator of a Russian cyber-criminal gang that U.S. officials say developed and distributed malware used to steal at least $100 million from banks and other financial institutions in more than 40 countries over the past decade.
Separately, the Treasury Department said that in collaboration with Britain’s National Crime Agency it was freezing all assets of the two Russian men along with 15 other associates and seven Russian-based organizations including Evil Corp., their alleged umbrella group.
Georgia
Protesting cheerleaders case settled for $145K
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University’s decision to remove its cheerleaders from the field after they protested police brutality during the national anthem has cost Georgia taxpayers $145,000 in a legal settlement.
Former KSU cheerleader Tommia Dean settled her lawsuit and will get $93,000 of the award, with the rest going to her attorneys, The Marietta Daily Journal reported after obtaining the settlement through an Open Records Act request.
Dean and four other cheerleaders took a knee before a football game in 2017 to protest police brutality. The school responded by ordering the cheerleaders to stay out of view before several subsequent games began. They were allowed back onto the field during the anthem when the University System of Georgia determined their protests were protected by the U.S. Constitution.
New York
Four bands announced for Super Bowl week
NEW YORK — Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will bring the heat to Super Bowl week in Miami.
On Location Experiences announced the lineup for its second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, to take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
DJ Khaled, who has collaborated with everyone from Jay-Z to Justin Bieber, will headline the EA Sports Bowl on Jan. 30. DaBaby, who had a huge hit this year with “Suge,” will also perform at the show.
Guns N’ Roses will headline on Jan. 31, and Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform at the Feb. 1.
