Around the nation

District of Columbia
New info unveiled in Russia probe
WASHINGTON — Newly released material raises the possibility that Russian disinformation made its way into a dossier of opposition research that the FBI relied on when applying for warrants to eavesdrop on a former campaign adviser to President Trump.
The new material, contained in footnotes to a Justice Department watchdog report that were recently declassified by the Trump administration, indicates the FBI was advised even as it sought the warrants that some of the information included in the dossier was not accurate or was potentially influenced by Russian disinformation.
It may add to accusations that the FBI did not take seriously enough concerns that were raised about the dossier’s reliability as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. A Justice Department inspector general report from December that included the blacked-out footnotes faulted the FBI for failing to reassess the credibility of the dossier after receiving information that called into question some of its reporting.
Nation
Is it safe to open mail during pandemic?
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels, according to the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of it is spread from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are inhaled by people nearby.
Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them.
It’s still a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly — and avoid touching your face — after handling deliveries.
Facebook will pipe up if you share virus hoax
Facebook will soon let you know if you shared or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misinformation on the site, the latest in a string of aggressive efforts the social media giant is taking to contain an outbreak of viral falsehoods.
The new notice will be sent to users who have clicked on, reacted to, or commented on posts featuring harmful or false claims about COVID-19 after they have been removed by moderators. The alert, which will start appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a site where the World Health Organization lists and debunks virus myths and rumors.
Facebook, Google and Twitter are introducing stricter rules, altered algorithms and thousands of fact checks to stop the spread of bad misinformation online about the virus.
New York
Cannibalism suspected
after stabbing death
NEW YORK — A man charged with murdering his father in their Brooklyn home gutted the victim with a kitchen knife and may have eaten some of his internal organs, police sources said Thursday.
Khaled Ahmad ran up to cops from the 68th Precinct who were on meal break in a bagel shop about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and told them he had killed his 57-year-old father, Imad “Albert” Ahmad.
Cops were shocked by the blood-soaked scene inside the family’s home in Dyker Heights. The father was dead on the kitchen floor, his body mutilated and with stab wounds.
The victim’s innards were removed but not found, leading some investigators to believe Ahmad may have eaten them, even though he did not have any visible blood on him when he approached police.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!