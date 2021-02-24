Around the nation

Oklahoma
Man released early accused in 3 deaths
CHICKASHA — A man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said.
A judge denied bail Tuesday for Lawrence Paul Anderson, who faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming for the attack this month in Chickasha, about 35 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities say Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle’s house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, wounding the aunt and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair’s 4-year-old granddaughter.
Michigan
Venomous spiders force library shutdown
ANN ARBOR — Workers at a University of Michigan library temporarily closed the building after three venomous spiders turned up in a basement storage area.
The Mediterranean recluse spiders were found in late January in the Shapiro Undergraduate Library on the school’s Ann Arbor campus. The library reopened Tuesday after being closed Sunday and treated Monday for spiders.
The spiders were not in any public spaces, said university spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen, and staffers closed the building because of a misunderstanding and out of an abundance of caution.
Bites by the spiders can cause problems ranging from minor skin irritation to tissue death, according to University of Michigan-Dearborn professor Anne Danielson-Francois, who identified an adult male spider that was caught in a glue trap at the library.
California
Electronics chain Fry’s says it can’t continue
SAN FRANCISCO — Fry’s Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.
The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad).
The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores in nine states, including Arizona. It was founded 36 years ago.
Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, called it “the end of an era, and a sad day” for an army of loyal customers.
Wire reports