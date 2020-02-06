Around the nation

New York
Trump seeks to delay woman’s lawsuit
NEW YORK — President Trump’s lawyers want to put the brakes on a lawsuit filed by an advice columnist who has accused him of raping her in the 1990s and is seeking his DNA as possible evidence.
Trump attorneys argued in legal papers this week that E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit and “extensive and burdensome” information-gathering requests should be delayed until New York’s highest court rules on whether another woman can proceed with a somewhat similar suit. Carroll and the other woman, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, claim Trump besmirched them by calling them liars after they, separately, accused him of sexual assault.
Utah
Plans implemented to downsize monuments
SALT LAKE CITY — The Trump administration on Thursday implemented plans to downsize two national monuments in Utah, ensuring the lands previously off-limits to energy development will be open to mining and drilling.
The action came despite lawsuits by conservation, tribal and paleontology groups seeking to restore the original boundaries.
The lands have generated little interest from energy companies in the two years since President Trump cut the size of Bears Ears National Monument by 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by nearly half.
Massachusetts
Crossbow intending to save man kills him
ADAMS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday in his apartment by a crossbow bolt that a neighbor had fired at dogs who were attacking the man, authorities in Massachusetts said.
The neighbor heard a commotion and the victim, who was a friend, shouting for help just after noon, authorities said. The neighbor made his way into the apartment, then returned to his own unit to get the crossbow, which he was licensed to own and used for hunting, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said .
He stood at the bottom of a stairwell and fired up at a dog on the landing, she said. The bolt struck the dog with a glancing blow, went through the door and hit the man in the room where he was trying to barricade himself, Harrington said.
Alabama
3 dead as storms sweep over Southeast
BIRMINGHAM — A powerful winter storm raked the Southeast on Thursday with high winds, rain and floods that killed at least three people and injured several more across a dozen states.
Rescue crews repeatedly pulled people from cars got stuck in high water but couldn’t reach a person whose vehicle disappeared into a rain-swollen creek.
The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama and caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Wire reports