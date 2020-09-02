Around the nation

District of Columbia
Senator ‘skeptical’ of COVID numbers
WASHINGTON — Echoing a discredited conspiracy theory, vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is suggesting government statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths have been inflated.
Ernst, who is facing an unexpectedly tough reelection fight, made the comment after a man at a campaign stop in Waterloo, Iowa, said he believes the numbers of cases and deaths are much lower than reported. Experts refute that, and new data suggests that the toll is probably significantly higher than the official count.
Ernst said she, too, is “so skeptical” of the official numbers.
“These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?” she said to the crowd on Monday, according to a report by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
Massachusetts
Another parent charged
in admissions scandal
BOSTON — Another wealthy parent was charged Wednesday with trying to bribe his child’s way into an elite university as a fake athletic recruit, a day after two former college coaches caught up in the nationwide admissions bribery scandal were hit with additional charges.
Amin Khoury, 54, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, in May 2014 paid $200,000 to get former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst to designate his daughter as a tennis recruit even though her “tennis skills were below that of a typical Georgetown tennis recruit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said.
Khoury is the 57th person charged in the nationwide investigation. He is charged with mail fraud and bribery.
Illinois
Family of man killed by police seeks video
CHICAGO — Relatives of a man fatally shot by Chicago police after gunshots were fired at an unmarked police car don’t believe he fired those shots and want to see police body camera footage of the incident.
Miguel Vega, a 26-year-old father of two, was pronounced dead at a hospital hours after police shot him in the back of his head late Monday, his family said.
Chicago police said the shooting happened after shots were fired at officers as they were exiting their car, which was struck by gunfire. The officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood when they noticed five people standing on the sidewalk and stopped, police said.
Vega’s brother, Erik Vega, said he doesn’t believe his brother fired shots.
Wire services
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!