Around the nation

Nation
New contraceptive gel wins federal approval
U.S. regulators on Friday approved a birth control gel that works in a new way to prevent pregnancy.
Phexxi comes in an applicator that women insert before sex. The gel made by San Diego-based Evofem Biosciences contains lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate, all of which are common food additives.
The new gel has some similarities to spermicides, which block the entrance to the cervix and slow sperm down. But Phexxi works differently.
The vagina’s pH — a measure of acidity — is typically in the range of 3.5 to 4.5, the level needed to maintain healthy bacteria. Sperm raise that to a more hospitable level of 7 to 8. Phexxi keeps it in the usual acidic range, killing the sperm. Unlike some other contraceptives, it needs to be used only shortly before sex, and it doesn’t contain hormones, which can cause side effects some women can’t tolerate.
Florida
Autistic boy, 9, found dead after Amber Alert
MIAMI — A 9-year-old autistic boy was found dead hours after his mother told police he was abducted by two men who “ambushed” her during a late-night drive south of Miami, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Friday.
An Amber Alert that had been issued for Alejandro Ripley was canceled Friday morning. News outlets reported a body was pulled from a canal near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club, about 4 miles from the spot he was reportedly abducted.
Miami-Dade police said the child’s mother, Patricia Ripley, 47, told investigators she was driving around 9 p.m. Thursday when she noticed she was being followed by a vehicle.
Ripley told investigators the driver tried to side-swipe her car, forcing her to veer onto another road. The car then blocked her vehicle and a passenger got out and demanded drugs from her, police said. According to police, Ripley told the man she didn’t have any drugs. At that point he took her son and her cellphone.
Authorities said the boy had autism and was nonverbal.
Michigan
Dam operator sued over ruinous flooding
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Residents and businesses in central Michigan communities that were submerged when two dams failed this week on Friday sued the operator of the dams and two state agencies charged with overseeing the structures.
The lawsuit came as yet more residents were forced to evacuate their homes after being overwhelmed by flooding along the Tittabawassee River and conjoining waterways.
Texas
Group: Navy shooter had extremist leanings
The suspect killed during what the FBI is calling a “terrorism-related” attack at a Texas naval air base voiced support for hardline clerics, according to a group that monitors online activity of jihadists.
The attack Thursday at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead. The gunman was identified Friday by the FBI as 20-year-old Adam Salim Alsahli of Corpus Christi. He had been a business major at a local community college.
The gunman tried to speed through a security gate at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, opening fire and wounding the sailor, a member of base security, U.S. officials told the AP. But she was able to roll over and hit a switch that raised a barrier, preventing the man from getting onto the base, the officials said.
Other security personnel shot and killed the attacker.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!