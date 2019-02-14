India
Car bomb kills 33 soldiers, wounds 20
SRINAGAR — At least 33 soldiers were killed and about 20 others wounded Thursday in a car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy along a key highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir, security officials said. It was one of the deadliest car bombings in the disputed region’s history.
Officials said a local Kashmiri militant rammed an explosive-laden van into the convoy, targeting a bus carrying at least 35 soldiers.
Senior police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan said the attack occurred as the convoy reached southern Lethpora town on the outskirts of the main city of Srinagar. He said the bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.
Zimbabwe
Several dozen miners believed trapped, dead
KADOMA — Hundreds of relatives, community members and others sat on piles of soil and rocks or wandered around at a site in Zimbabwe on Thursday where dozens of artisanal miners are feared dead after rains flooded mines while they were underground.
About 40 people were trapped underground, said police spokesman Clemence Mabweazara. Artisanal miners at the forefront of the rescue operation said the figure could be higher. The mine is on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of Zimbabwe’s capital of Harare.
The tunnels where the artisanal gold miners are trapped run as deep as 165 feet into the ground, making the rescue operation difficult, Mabweazara said.
“There was a heavy downpour resulting in the flooding of shafts. All the shafts are connected underground. We suspect the trapped miners have drowned, so our efforts are now on pumping out the water to retrieve the bodies,” Mabweazara said.
Mexico
Detained migrants scuffle with police
MEXICO CITY — Police briefly scuffled with some of the 1,600 Central American migrants who have been confined at an improvised shelter in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.
Video of Wednesday’s incident shows some migrants tearing down a temporary awning and trying to wrestle metal barricades away from police.
The government of the border state of Coahuila said the situation was brought under control and talks were held with the migrants, who have been confined for at least 10 days in a vacant factory building that is ringed by police and soldiers.
Authorities said some of the migrants were angry about not being allowed out to go to a local store. They said about 30 were later permitted to go to the store, where migrants buy supplies to supplement the food they are given at the shelter.
Italy
Pompeii dig uncovers a Narcissus fresco
MILAN — Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii residence that portrays the mythological hunter Narcissus, who fell in love with his own reflection.
The discovery announced Thursday is in the atrium of a house where a fresco was found late last year depicting a sensual scene between the Roman god Jupiter disguised as a swan and Leda, a queen of Sparta from Greek mythology.
Pompeii director Alfonsina Russo said that the “beauty of these rooms” has prompted officials to continue to uncover more treasures so that one day the house can be at least partially opened to the public.
Wire reports