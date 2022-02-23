Border Patrol: Agent shot migrant 'while taking him into custody' in Arizona

A migrant who was shot to death by a Border Patrol agent northeast of Douglas was killed while the agent was attempting to arrest him, the agency said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Saturday, Feb. 19, around 9 p.m. when two Border Patrol agents were dispatched from Douglas for reports of undocumented migrants in a remote area, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement.

After arriving by horseback in an area about 32 miles northeast of Douglas known as Skeleton Canyon, they dismounted and continued, according to the statement.

Soon after, the agents encountered three migrants and took them into custody. Then, the agents spotted a fourth person who was attempting to escape by running downhill into a canyon, and one of the agents pursued him.

“One of the Border Patrol agents followed this individual and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm fatally wounding the migrant, tentatively identified as a citizen of Mexico,” the statement said.