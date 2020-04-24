WASHINGTON — Here's how area House members voted during the legislative week ending April 24. The Senate conducted no record votes.
Overseeing Trillions in Coronavirus Spending: Voting 212-182, the House on April 23 adopted a resolution (H Res 938) that would create a special committee armed with subpoena power to oversee the administration’s distribution of coronavirus relief funding expected to top $3 trillion this year. The panel also will examine any private-sector price gouging. A yes vote was to establish the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Yes: Tom O'Halleran, D-1, Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
Not voting: Raul Grijalva, D-3
Approving $484 Billion in Coronavirus Relief: Voting 388-5, the House on April 23 approved a $484 billion package to help hospitals, small businesses, farms and other recipients cope with economic reverses over the next few months of the coronavirus pandemic. In part, the bill (HR 266) would provide $321 billion for refunding the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; $75 billion for medical providers including hospitals and $25 billion for state-level coronavirus testing. The will would require an administration strategy for the large-scale, nationwide Covid-19 testing deemed necessary for sustained economic recovery. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump, who signed it into law. The Senate had already passed the bill on a non-record vote.
Yes: O'Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Gosar, Schweikert, Gallego, Lesko, Stanton
No: Biggs
Not voting: Grijalva
