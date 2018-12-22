WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues last week.
House
Criminal Justice Revamp: The House on Dec. 20 voted, 358-36, to revamp the federal system of criminal justice by steps such as easing mandatory-minimum sentencing rules, improving rehabilitation, reducing recidivism and setting more humane incarceration rules for the 183,000 individuals behind federal bars. A yes vote was to send the bill (S 756) to President Trump for his signature.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Martha McSally, R-2, Raul Grijalva, D-3, David Schweikert, R-6, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Debbie Lesko, R-8
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5
Not voting: Kyrsten Sinema, D-9
Republican Tax Package: The House on Dec. 20 voted, 220-183, to repeal certain Affordable Care Act taxes, correct drafting errors in the 2017 tax-cut law, provide one-time tax relief to victims of natural disasters this year in 14 states and territories and make other GOP-sponsored changes to the tax code. The bill would add at least $50 billion to the national debt because it is not paid for. A yes vote was to send HR 88 to the Senate, where it was dead on arrival.
Yes: McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Gallego
Not voting: Sinema
Budget Dispute Over Border Wall Funding: Voting 217 for and 185 against, the House on Dec. 20 sent the Senate a short-term government-funding bill (HR 695) that includes $5.7 billion requested by President Trump for construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats voted unanimously against the bill because of the wall expenditure.
Yes: McSally, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Gallego
Not voting: Sinema
Senate
Criminal Justice Revamp: The Senate on Dec. 18 passed, 87-12, a bill (S 756, above) that would give federal judges more discretion to set sentences, reduce mandatory-minimum terms for non-violent drug offenders and remove lingering disparities in sentences for crack-cocaine vs. powder-cocaine offenders, among other changes to the federal criminal-justice system. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.
Yes: Jeff Flake, R
No: Jon Kyl, R
Voterama in Congress