WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending March 8.
House
Revamp of electoral systems and campaign funding: The House on March 8 passed, 234-193, a 700-page Democratic bill (HR 1) that would make it easier to register to vote and participate in federal elections, begin partial public financing of House campaigns, help states fortify voting systems against cyberattacks, require disclosure of “dark money” political contributions, end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, require presidential and vice-presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns and crack down on influence-peddling by inaugural committees, among other provisions. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2, Raul Grijalva, D-3, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
Tax-exempt political activity: Voting 194-238, the House on March 7 defeated a Republican bid to remove from HR 1 (above) a provision allowing the IRS to require disclosure of donors and set limits on political activity by nonprofit organizations, including 501c(4) “social-welfare” groups, that participate in election campaigns.
Donors to those groups are the main source of the estimated $100 million-plus in “dark money” that flows anonymously into U.S. elections each two-year cycle.
Current law prohibits the IRS from collecting donor information from the groups or tightening standards for tax-exempt status. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Not voting: O’Halleran
Pre-registration of 16-year-olds: Voting 239-186, the House on March 8 adopted an amendment requiring states to make it possible for youths at ages 16 and 17 to pre-register for federal elections, which they could vote in when they turn 18. A yes vote was to add the provision to HR 1 (above).
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Lowering federal voting age to 16 years: Voting 126-305, the House on March 7 defeated an amendment to HR 1 (above) that sought to lower the minimum voting age for federal elections from 18 years to 16 years. The 18-year-old standard was set in 1971. A yes vote was to lower the federal voting age to 16.
Yes: Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: O’Halleran, Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
To ban undocumented aliens’ voting: Voting 197-228, the House on March 8 defeated a motion by Republicans to add language to HR 1 (above) that would outlaw San Francisco’s current practice of allowing undocumented immigrants to vote in school board elections. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Religious, racial bigotry: Voting 407-23, the House on March 7 adopted a resolution that would condemn all manifestations of religious and racial bigotry and hatred, specifically naming anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. This was a response to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., having made remarks widely seen as anti-Semitic. A yes vote was to adopt the measure (H Res 183).
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Schweikert, Gallego, Lesko, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs
Senate
Chad Readler confirmation: The Senate confirmed, 52-47, Chad A. Readler, the acting head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, as a judge on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
His nomination drew Democratic opposition, in part because he filed the administration’s brief arguing that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Yes: Martha McSally, R
No: Kyrsten Sinema, D