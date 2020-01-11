WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues last week.
House
Asserting Congressional Control Over War With Iran: The House on Jan. 9 voted, 224-194, to require the administration to obtain advance congressional approval for military actions against Iran or its proxy forces except when there is an imminent threat to the United States, its armed forces or its territories. The measure (H Con Res 83) invoked the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which asserts the power of Congress to declare war under Article I of the Constitution. Under the Vietnam-era law, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours when they send the U.S. military into combat, then withdraw the forces within a specified period unless Congress has declared war against the enemy or otherwise authorized the action. Democrats said the measure will have privileged status in the Senate and be eligible for passage by a majority vote there. But Republicans called it non-binding. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Raul Grijalva, D-3, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
Not voting: Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2
Regulating Cancer-Linked “PFAS” Chemicals: Voting 247-159, the House on Jan. 10 passed a bill (HR 535) that would give the Environmental Protection Agency one year to designate a class of chemicals known as “PFAS” for coverage by the federal Superfund law, which requires abandoned toxic sites to be cleaned up and imposes retroactive legal liability on those responsible for the pollution. The designation would require cleanup actions near scores of military bases and manufacturing sites throughout the United States where PFAS compounds have leached into groundwater and drinking water. Cancer-linked PFAS compounds are used in the manufacture of fire-fighting foam used at airports and military installations as well as nonstick cookware; personal-care products including floss and makeup; household items including paints and stains; water-repellent clothing and carpeting; and other everyday products. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Yes: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Not voting: Kirkpatrick
Protecting “Unborn Child” From PFAS: Voting 187-219, the House on Jan 10 defeated a Republican motion specifying that “the unborn child” be included in the “vulnerable populations” protected from PFAS in HR 535 (above) sections concerning the Safe Drinking Water Act. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said the act “already identifies pregnant women as an at-risk group. However, there are two people at risk, the pregnant woman and the unborn child.” But Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., called the motion unnecessary because the bill sufficiently protects vulnerable populations. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Not voting: Kirkpatrick
Senate
Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza: Voting 86-5, the Senate on Jan. 6 confirmed Jovita Carranza, the United States treasurer since June 2017, as administrator of the Small Business Administration, replacing Linda McMahon, who resigned in April 2019. After a career of nearly three decades with UPS, Carranza served as deputy SBA administrator under President George W. Bush from 2006-2009. Carranza, 71, was raised in Chicago as the child of immigrants from Mexico. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Yes: Martha McSally, R, Kyrsten Sinema, D
Voterama in Congress