WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Nov. 16.
House
Gray Wolves as Endangered Species: The House on Nov. 16 passed, 196-180, a bill (HR 6784) that would require the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove gray wolves from Endangered Species Act protection, prohibit judicial review of the action and transfer authority for managing the wolves to the states. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Yes: Martha McSally, R-2, Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
No: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Raul Grijalva, D-3, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Kyrsten Sinema, D-9
U.S. Role in Yemen: The House on Nov. 14 adopted, 201-187, a rule for debating HR 6784 (above). The rule drew Democratic foes because it barred debate on a separate measure (H Con Res 138) requiring U.S. military actions in Yemen to receive congressional approval under the War Powers Act. A yes vote was to adopt the rule.
Yes: McSally, Gosar, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Grijalva, Biggs, Schweikert, Gallego, Sinema
Senate
Arms to Bahrain, War in Yemen: The Senate on Nov. 15 tabled, 77-21, a measure (SJ Res 65) that would block the planned sale of $300 million in U.S. missiles and rocket launchers to Bahrain, which has joined Saudi Arabia in waging war in Yemen. Sponsors of the resolution called this a proxy vote on America‘s ongoing military support of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. A yes vote was in support of the arms deal.
Yes: Jon Kyl, R, Jeff Flake, R
Invasive Species, Coast Guard Budget: The Senate on Nov. 14 passed, 94-6, a bill that would take steps to combat the problem of vessels discharging ballast water containing invasive species into the Great Lakes and at Atlantic and Pacific ports. A yes vote backed a bill (S 140) that also would authorize $20.7 billion for the Coast Guard in fiscal 2018-2019, up 14 percent from 2016-2017.
Yes: Kyl, Flake
Michelle Bowman, Fed Governor: Voting 64-34, the Senate on Nov. 15 confirmed Michelle Bowman for a seat on the Federal Reserve System board of governors. She worked most recently as the top banking regulator in Kansas and was a community bank executive there. Five of the Fed‘s seven board seats are now filled. A yes vote was to confirm Bowman.
Yes: Kyl, Flake
Voterama in Congress