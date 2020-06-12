WASHINGTON — Here's how area senators voted last week. The House was in recess.
Maintaining National Parks, Conserving Public Spaces: Voting 79-18, the Senate on June 10 agreed to start debate on a bill (HR 1957) that would greatly increase financial support of federal land agencies including the National Park Service and also boost U.S. government funding of state and local efforts to purchase and protect unspoiled acreage. The bill would allocate up to $6.5 billion over five years for repairs and maintenance at hundreds of national parks and related areas and also guarantee a $900 million annual budget for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which funds efforts by federal and non-federal agencies to acquire and conserve undeveloped land. A yes vote was to advance the bill toward expected final passage.
Yes: Martha McSally, R, Kyrsten Sinema, D
Confirming Charles Brown as Air Force Chief: In a unanimous vote of 98-0, the Senate on June 9 confirmed Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., as U.S. Air Force chief of staff. The four-star general becomes the first African-American to lead a U.S. military service, and will leave his post as commander of the Pacific Air Forces to assume the four-year term. A command pilot, Brown has recorded more than 2,900 flying hours including 130 hours in combat. There was no Senate floor debate on the nomination. A yes vote was to confirm Brown to lead the Air Force.
Yes: McSally, Sinema
