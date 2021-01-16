Series examines good government in divided time

This is a season of new beginnings. A new year, soon to be followed by a new presidential administration, is getting underway. But this quadrennial recalibration of our national governance comes at a time when Americans — and their lawmakers — remain deeply divided.

Sometimes, those divisions mean gridlock, making it hard to achieve good government, at least in the way our founders intended.

While political scientists may differ on the definition of good government, they tend to agree on several fundamentals: that it be participatory, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient.

With those goals in mind, Lee Enterprises is partnering with InsideSources.com to bring you a yearlong series on the building blocks of our government.

We’ll examine a specific aspect of our civic life each month, how it was envisioned and how it works — or doesn’t — today. We’ll even share a short, fun quiz to test your knowledge on the subject. The series is also an excellent opportunity for young readers to develop a better understanding of what’s happening in Washington and how it affects them.