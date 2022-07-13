 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here Weed Go! takes a look at marijuana trafficking on the southern border

Chevrolet Blazer marijuana

Port officers in Douglas found 310 pounds of marijuana hidden throughout a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer being driven by a woman from Sonora, Mexico.

 Courtesy of CBP

How’s it growing folks? Welcome to the latest episode of Here Weed Go! the podcast dedicated to covering cannabis in all of its forms and hosted by Eddie Celaya, cannabis writer here at the Arizona Daily Star.

This episode begins Here Weed Go!'s seasonal focus on election-related issues affecting cannabis, the cannabis industry and those who consume cannabis in one way or another.

Our topic this week is the nation's southern border with Mexico: Where once marijuana poured across the border by the ton, now the flow is barely measured in pounds. What’s responsible for that drop-off, and what have the consequences been?

To help give context to cannabis and it’s relationship with the southern border, we are welcoming our guest Curt Prendergast, the Opinion and Editorial Page editor here at the Daily Star.

Prendergast touches on the methods smugglers used to get marijuana and other illicit drugs into the country and the precipitous drop in marijuana trafficking since the implementation of medical and recreational marijuana programs here in the U.S.

Edward Celaya is a cannabis writer and host of the "Here Weed Go!" podcast. He graduated from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona and has been with the Arizona Daily Star since May 2019.

‘A new era’: NASA unveils more Webb Telescope images of universe

