WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues last week.
House
Right to Sue vs. Mandatory Arbitration: The House on Sept. 20 voted, 225-186, to make mandatory-arbitration clauses unenforceable in federal employment, consumer, antitrust and civil rights disputes. The bill would effectively eliminate these clauses from employee-employer agreements as well as from purchase and rental contracts between customers and corporations This would enable aggrieved customers to pursue relief openly in court rather than only through a closed mediation process often tilted to favor corporate defendants. A yes vote was to send HR 1423 to the Senate.
Yes: Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Ann Kirkpatrick, D-2, Raul Grijalva, D-3, Ruben Gallego, D-7, Greg Stanton, D-9
No: Paul Gosar, R-4, Andy Biggs, R-5, David Schweikert, R-6, Debbie Lesko, R-8
Mandatory Arbitration, Collective Bargaining: Voting 161-253, the House on Sept. 20 defeated a GOP-sponsored amendment that sought to apply HR 1432 (above) to collective bargaining agreements in the same way it applies to everyday agreements between tens of millions of customers and corporations with which they do business. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Yes: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
No: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
Seven Weeks Stopgap Budget: Voting 301-123, the House on Sept. 19 passed a bill that would fund the government on a stopgap basis between Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins, and Nov. 21, giving negotiators time to approve regular appropriations for fiscal 2020. A yes vote was to send HR 4378 to the Senate.
Yes: O’Halleran, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego, Stanton
No: Gosar, Biggs, Schweikert, Lesko
Senate
Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State: Voting 49-44, the Senate on Sept. 18 confirmed Robert Destro, a professor at The Catholic University Columbus School of Law, as assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor. Destro was a member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights in the Reagan Administration. He drew unanimous Democratic opposition over his advocacy of state religious-freedom laws that restrict the rights of lesbians, gays and bisexual and transsexual individuals, and for his conservative views on womens reproductive rights. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Yes: Martha McSally, R
No: Kyrsten Sinema, D
