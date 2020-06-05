WASHINGTON — Here's how area senators voted last week. The House was in recess.
Confirming Voice of America Chief: Voting 53-38, the Senate on June 4 confirmed conservative documentary filmmaker Michael Pack to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia and other services that report news about America and global developments to foreign audiences. President Trump has criticized the VOA for its coverage of China, Russia and his administration, prompting Democrats to warn that Pack will seek to infuse propaganda into the VOA's typically independent and unbiased coverage. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Yes: Martha McSally, R
Not voting: Kyrsten Sinema, D
Confirming Coronavirus Inspector General: Voting 51-40, the Senate on June 2 confirmed associate White House counsel Brian D. Miller as the chief watchdog over the administration's distribution of trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter that Miller's closeness to President Trump disqualifies him to independently oversee huge pandemic expenditures under White House control. But the Senate conducted no floor debate on his nomination to become special inspector general for pandemic recovery. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Yes: McSally
No: Sinema
Confirming Deputy Undersecretary at Pentagon: Voting 78-18, the Senate on June 3 confirmed Dr. James H. Anderson as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, a civilian post that involves helping to devise and execute national-security, nuclear-deterrence and missile-defense strategies, among other duties. He had been an assistant defense secretary overseeing several areas military policy. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Yes: McSally, Sinema
