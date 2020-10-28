Nation / world briefs

United Arab Emirates
Qatar apologizes over forced examinations
DUBAI — Qatar apologized Wednesday after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney to try to identify who might have given birth to an abandoned newborn baby, even as Australia said it was only one of 10 flights subjected to the searches.
Under pressure after Australia condemned the searches, Qatar said it had begun an investigation into the treatment of the women who were taking Qatar Airways Flight 908 on Oct. 2.
Qatar offered no immediate explanation of how officials decided to perform invasive vaginal examinations on the women. Human rights activists describe such examinations conducted under duress as equivalent to sexual assault.
The small, energy-rich country is a major hub for East-West travel and host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Australia
Melbourne ends virus lockdown of 111 days
MELBOURNE — Coffee business owner Darren Silverman pulled his van over and wept when he heard on the radio that Melbourne’s pandemic lockdown would be largely lifted Wednesday after 111 days.
Silverman was making a delivery Monday when the announcement was made that restrictions in Australia’s second-largest city would be relaxed. He was overwhelmed with emotions and a sense of relief.
“The difficulty over the journey, when you’ve put 30 years of your life into something … I felt like I could be forgiven for pulling over and having a bit of a sob to myself,” he said.
According to the Victoria state government the lockdown changes will allow 6,200 retail stores, 5,800 cafés and restaurants, 1,000 beauty salons and 800 pubs to reopen, impacting 180,000 jobs.
New York
Whitney Houston music makes history
NEW YORK — The late Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album, becoming the first Black artist to achieve the feat.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Legacy Recordings announced Wednesday that Houston’s 1987 sophomore album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Her self-titled 1985 debut album and 1992’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack were already diamond successes, selling 13 million and 18 million units.
“Whitney” featured four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: the Grammy-winning “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” The single “Love Will Save the Day” peaked at No. 9 on the chart.
Garth Brooks holds the record for most diamond-certified albums, with nine. Others with three or more include The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Shania Twain and the Eagles.
